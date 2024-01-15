Tenney and Thompson ensure domestic production of American flags

Press Release:

File photo of

Claudia Tenney.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) and Congressman Mike Thompson (CA-04) today announced that their provision, which would require that American flags purchased by the Department of Defense be made in America by American workers and use American-grown and manufactured materials, was included in the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act.

“American Flags flown over our military installations, carried into battle, and draped over the caskets of our servicemembers who have made the ultimate sacrifice should be made in the land they so valiantly defend,” said Congresswoman Tenney. “The United States should never contribute to offshoring jobs, especially when it comes to purchasing American flags. I am thrilled our bipartisan amendment was included in the FY24 NDAA to ensure that only American flags made in the USA are purchased by the DOD. I will always fight to support American manufacturers and workers and the domestic production of critical goods, including American flags.”

“The American flag is the greatest symbol of freedom in the world, and it represents the hard-fought battles by American servicemembers who made tremendous sacrifices to protect our nation,” said Congressman Thompson. “Every American flag purchased by the Department of Defense should be made by American workers in the United States with American materials. I am proud to have gotten this requirement signed into law.”