Tenney responds to President Biden's State of the Union address

Press Release:

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-24) issued the following statement in response to President Biden's State of the Union Address:

"Since Joe Biden took office, inflation has skyrocketed, the border is a dangerous catastrophe, energy costs continue to rise, there is chaos around the world, and our greatest ally in the Middle East has been brutally attacked. Yet, President Biden dared to declare the State of the Union as strong. Rather than lay out a clear plan to restore our economy, strengthen our national security, tackle the border crisis, and keep our families safe, Biden barked out lies and harsh partisan rhetoric as if he were speaking at a campaign rally. He refused to provide solutions to the myriad of problems plaguing communities across NY-24."

"Tonight, President Biden's demeanor and hyper-partisanship created a divisive and hostile environment in the House Chamber that was unbecoming of the President/Commander in Chief of our armed forces and insensitive to the American people who are suffering under his disastrous policies."