The 3rd annual scrap metal drive fundraiser is set for October 5

Press Release:

On Saturday, October 5, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., the Friends of the Rink organization will host their Third Annual Scrap Metal Drive Fundraiser in the rear parking lot of the David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena located at 22 Evans Street, Batavia.

All proceeds will be used to fund needed ice rink improvement projects.

Acceptable Items:

old appliances

gas grills

bikes

hot water tanks

anything metal

Unacceptable Items:

refrigerators

propane tanks

vehicle wheel rims with tires attached

items containing mercury

items with fluids inside or out (gas, oil, hydraulic oil, tar, etc.)

This event is held in cooperation with Ed Arnold Scrap Processors of Corfu. For more information: contact Bob Gray at 585-344-2248 or sqftbob1@rochester.rr.com.