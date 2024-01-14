The Firing Pin to host safety class Jan. 28 at Kodak Center

Press Release:

Industry-leading self-defense center ‘The Firing Pin’ to host a first-of-its-kind safety class at The Kodak Center; Hundreds of students to learn newly required NY Handgun Safety information.

The Firing Pin, a retail firearms store, indoor shooting range, and defensive training center located in Bergen, has booked The Kodak Center in Rochester and is hosting a low-cost handgun safety class on Jan. 28. Topics will include basic safety information, NY state gun laws, situational awareness training, as well as interacting with law enforcement, as set forth under the new required curriculum.

With NY State’s focus on reducing violence involving firearms through legislative action, TFP’s mission has been educating the public on firearms safety and security. Thousands of students over the past decade have learned how to safely handle a firearm at The Firing Pin, utilizing the classroom and 25-yard indoor range to hone their skills and become better gun owners.

NY State now requires 18 hours of training before an applicant can be granted their NY Pistol Permit, a new change as of September 2022. This large-scale class will fulfill 8 hours of that training, and students interested in getting their permit can take the remaining 10 hours at a later date.

Submitted photo of

John Huther, lead instructor.

The class on Jan. 28 at The Kodak Center, 200 W Ridge Rd, Rochester, hopes to reach as many people in the region as possible, the Center seats 1,900 total. The class runs from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., doors open at 8 a.m. Tickets are $15 and include a box lunch.

“We are extremely excited to bring our training to this many students, but we’re even more excited to be able to do so in such an amazing venue as The Kodak Center, we’re very thankful they were willing to work with us, as uncontroversial as a safety class should be, it took us a while to find a venue willing to work with us on this - it was very important to our mission that this class happen in the City - again, thanks to the great folks at The Kodak Center”, Brandon P. Lewis, Owner/Founder, The Firing Pin.