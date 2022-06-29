The House of Bounce celebrates opening in the Harvester Center

Press release from the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce:

Today we helped celebrate the newest addition to Batavia, The House of Bounce!

Justina and Pat Rapone are local parents who saw a need for a children's indoor play space and birthday party center here in Genesee County. They were both born and raised in the Batavia area and are currently raising four children of their own. They wanted to provide an interactive space for children twelve and under to play, climb, jump, and explore!

They are located on the corner of The Harvester Center in Batavia and are now officially open for business! They can host private events, and birthday parties, and are also making the space available for open-play sessions.

Inside the facility, they have multiple bounce houses, ball pits, sandboxes, a rock wall and all sorts of other interactive equipment available for use. For parents, they have a private party room with tables and chairs that can be used for different kinds of events.

Welcome to Batavia, House of Bounce!

Find more information and how to book your experience at www.houseofbouncebatavia.com