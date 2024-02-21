The Recovery Station to host soul food brunch on Feb. 27

Press Release:

Chicken and waffles. Shrimp and grits. Greens. And lemon pound cake for dessert.

These traditional “soul foods” and much more are on the menu of the first Soul Food Brunch, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at The Recovery Station, 5256 Clinton St. Rd., Batavia.

“What better way to bring folks together and celebrate Black History Month than with food and conversation?” said Kenyetta Reese, case manager at UConnectCare (formerly Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse).

Reese is organizing the event, which is free and open to the public, while sisters Sheila Rolle-Smith and V.J. Rolle-Belle are coordinating the effort, along with others, to put the food on the table for all to enjoy.

“We’re delighted to be a part of this event,” said Rolle-Smith, a case manager at UConnectCare. “This gives us a chance not only to share our black history but to learn from each other in a festive setting. It’s really all about respect for one another.”

Reese is reaching out to the community for groups wanting to assist in making the brunch a success.

“Volunteers are definitely welcome. And we’re always looking for Black-owned businesses to showcase," she said.

To sign up for the event, go to The Recovery Station’s Facebook page or contact Reese at kreese@uconnectcare.org. The deadline to register is Feb. 23.