The Walk to End Alzheimer's returns to Dwyer Stadium on Sept. 25

Press release:

The Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter is excitedly planning to stage the annual Genesee-Wyoming counties Walk to End Alzheimer’s® in a new location—Dwyer Stadium at 252B State Street in Batavia. All in-person events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. Masks are welcome and will be available on-site. We will continue to closely monitor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees. For those who prefer to participate by walking from home, around their neighbors or on a favorite trail, they can still engage in many Walk-day experiences through the Walk website and mobile app. Information about the app is available in the Walk Participation Center when participants register at alz.org/WNYwalk.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is critical to the Chapter’s efforts to provide care and support for all impacted by dementia across Genesee and Wyoming counties, as well as Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara and Orleans counties. Money raised by Walk participants ensures the Chapter can continue to provide free education programs, support groups, respite training services, a 24/7 Helpline, research and more.

Among those who will be participating in the Dwyer Stadium walk on Saturday, September 25, 2021 is Catherine Johnston. The Stafford resident leads the Sweet Memories walk team. “I began walking for Alzheimer's the second or third year that the walk was held in Batavia. It was right around the time my step-father was having symptoms of dementia, “said Catherine. “I needed help and I found other people who had loved one's they were trying to take care of while holding down a job, a home and their parent’s home, too. I knew I was in the right place.” Catherine found the free education programs offered by the WNY Chapter very helpful when she was providing care for her loved ones and today, she walks in memory of her stepfather Valentine and her Uncle Donald, both of whom lost their battle with dementia. So far, Catherine has raised $2,250 toward her goal of $3,000.

A key feature of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the Promise Garden ceremony, a mission-focused experience that symbolizes the fight against the disease with colorful pinwheel flowers. The flowers come in four colors, which represent a connection to the disease: blue is for those living with dementia, yellow signifies a care partner, purple honors those lost to the disease and orange illustrates support for our fight to end Alzheimer’s.

There are no fees to attend, but as this event is the major means of support for the non-profit Alzheimer’s Association, fundraising is strongly encouraged and incentives are offered for meeting specific goals, including the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s purple t-shirt. Free registration is quick and easy at alz.org/WNY. Once registered, participants have access to the online participant center from which they can share their efforts and progress on social media, create personal fundraising emails, share photos or videos of the reasons they are walking and more.

For additional information and to inquire about corporate sponsorship, please call Lynn Westcott during traditional business hours at 716.440.4251 or send an email to [email protected].