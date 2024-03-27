The wearin’ of the green at the Byron dance

Press Release:

On Thursday, March 14, Genesee County’s Adults with Developmental Disabilities celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at the Byron Fire Hall.

JT, the evening’s DJ kept the dance floor lively with very popular dance tunes. One of the evening’s highlights was when the DJ qued up the YMCA; in came some of the Byron Fire Fighters in full uniform to lead the dance. Everyone happily joined right in.

Throughout the evening Robert Radley, the volunteer photographer, clicked away taking lots of great photos. There was lots of excitement when dance coordinator, Morgan Leaton, announced that the next dance would be the PJ Dance on Thursday, April 11. She handed out flyers and asked folks to come wearing their PJs.

Dances start at 6:30 p.m. and run till 8:30 p.m. and are open to anyone with developmental disabilities aged 13 and up residing in Genesee County. Proper staffing is required. If you would like more information or wish to volunteer, please contact Morgan Leaton at 585-815-3157 or morganrleaton@gmail.com.