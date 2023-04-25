This week is National Infant Immunization Week

Press Release:

April 24-30 is National Infant Immunization Week (NIIW). National Infant Immunization Week is observed yearly and highlights the importance of protecting children from birth to two years of age from serious childhood diseases.

As a parent, you want to protect your little one from harm. Vaccines, which are among the most worthwhile and successful public health tools, have significantly reduced infant deaths and disability caused by 14 preventable diseases like measles, whooping cough, chickenpox and polio.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), among children born from 1994-2018, vaccinations will prevent an estimated 936,000 early deaths, 8 million hospitalizations, and 419 million illnesses.

GO Health encourages parents to make sure their children are up-to-date on their routine vaccinations. “Children who may have missed or skipped vaccinations may be at an increased risk of diseases, which can be serious,” stated Paul Pettit, Public Health Director for Genesee and Orleans County Health Departments (GO Health). “It is important to stay on track with well-child visits and recommended vaccination schedules. Please check with your healthcare provider to make sure your children are up to date on their routine vaccinations.”

For more information about vaccines and the diseases they prevent, visit these

resources:

Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/schedules/hcp/imz/child-adolescent.html

Vaccines for Your Children https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/

The American Academy of Pediatrics’ Parenting Website https://www.healthychildren.org

For more information on GO Health’s Immunization Clinics, visit GOHealthNY.org You can also contact your respective health department: