Three Season Basketball Training Camp returns to elevate players' skills

Press Release:

Basketball enthusiasts seeking to enhance their skills and elevate their game are invited to participate in the annual Three Season Basketball Training Camp. Led by renowned coaches, the camp offers comprehensive instruction aimed at honing fundamental skills and tactical understanding.

Value & Repetition

Distinguished by its commitment to excellence, Three Season Basketball Training Camp provides campers with over 30 hours of intensive basketball instruction spread across a 5-week period. This extended duration allows for a focused approach to skill development, in contrast to the brief, condensed schedules typical of other camps, which often span only 3-4 consecutive days.

Dates and Cost

The camp will run from July 8 through August 9, offering participants an extensive opportunity to refine their abilities under expert guidance. Enrollment is $350, with a discounted rate of $175 available for additional siblings. Teams seeking group discounts are encouraged to contact Coach Brasky directly.

Directed by Coach Buddy Brasky

Under the tutelage of Coach Buddy Brasky, the Batavia basketball program has enjoyed a remarkable record of success over the past two decades. With 13 league titles, 6 sectional championships, and multiple appearances in the state semifinals, Coach Brasky's leadership has consistently propelled his teams to excellence. Recognized as Section V Coach of the Year on seven occasions, as well as earning numerous other coaching accolades, Coach Brasky's track record speaks volumes about his coaching prowess and commitment to player development.

Assistant Director: Coach Matt Shay

Coach Brasky is assisted by Coach Matt Shay, whose tenure at Pembroke High School has seen significant achievements, including multiple division titles and sectional final appearances. Coach Shay's dedication to his craft has been acknowledged through multiple Coach of the Year awards, reflecting his impact on the basketball landscape within the region.

Notable Camp Alumni

The Three Season Basketball Training Camp boasts an impressive roster of alumni who have gone on to achieve success both on and off the court. Among them are standout players like Tyson Totten, Cole Harding, Cayden Pfalzer, and Jeff Redband whose accomplishments serve as a testament to the camp's ability to nurture talent and foster growth.

Session Details

The camp is divided into two sessions catering to different age groups and skill levels:

Session 1 (Starts July 8): Boys entering 10th-12th grade

Session 2 (Starts July 9): Boys entering 7th-9th grade

Sessions will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 am to 12:30 pm, with an additional session on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for Session 1 and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Session 2.

For further updates and information, follow Three Season Basketball on Facebook @ThreeSeasonBasketball, contact Batavia High School at 585-356-4050, or click here for the flyer and registration form. Inquiries can also be directed via email to mbrasky@bataviacsd.org.

Three Season Basketball Training Camp represents an unparalleled opportunity for aspiring basketball players to refine their skills, learn from accomplished coaches, and take their game to the next level. Join us this summer and embark on a journey of growth, excellence, and camaraderie on the court.