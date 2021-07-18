Thunderstorms, torrential downpours and lots of lighting expected now

From the National Weather Service:

At 8:32 p.m. a Special Weather Statement of Hazardous Weather Conditions was issued by the National Weather Service Office in Buffalo.

A line of scattered thurnderstorms will affect Genesee County and other localities. Radar indicated thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Point Breeze to near Varysburg.

Movement was south at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms, along with brief torrential downpours and frequent lightning.

Locations impacted include Batavia, Attica and Byron. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48 and 47.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.