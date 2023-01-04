Tompkins Insurance again ranked among nation's top agencies

Press release:

Tompkins Insurance Agencies has again been named among the Top 50 Personal Insurance Agencies in the nation by Insurance Journal. This is Tompkins Insurance Agencies’ third consecutive appearance on Insurance Journal’s top 50 list, with a 2022 ranking of 45.

Agencies included on the 2022 Personal Lines Leaders list are taken from Insurance Journal’s Top 100 Property/Casualty Independent Agencies as reported in August. Agencies are ranked by total 2021 personal lines property/casualty insurance revenue.

Tompkins Insurance Agencies operates 16 offices in western New York, six offices in central New York and six offices in southeast Pennsylvania. It is an independent insurance agency offering personal and business insurance and employee benefits services through more than 50 different companies. A part of Tompkins Financial Corporation, (trading as TMP on the NYSE - MKT), the agency is affiliated with Tompkins Community Bank and Tompkins Financial Advisors, both operating in western New York, central New York, southeast Pennsylvania and New York’s Hudson Valley. For more information, head to www.tompkinsins.com or follow Tompkins Insurance Agencies on Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.