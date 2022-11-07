Tompkins Insurance designated a 'Best Practices' agency for fourth consecutive year

Press release:

Tompkins Insurance Agencies has once again been designated a “Best Practices” Agency, recognizing it as part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies across the United States. The Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) has included the Batavia-based agency in its “Best Practices” group for the fourth consecutive year. After a full review of its financial stability and operational excellence, Tompkins Insurance was one of the 282 agencies to qualify, chosen from more than 2,600 independent agencies nationwide.

The Big “I” and Reagan Consulting of Atlanta, Ga., have collaborated since 1993 to conduct this annual study of industry-leading independent insurance agencies. The study focuses on business practices, including revenue growth and profitability, financial stability, expense management, and sales and operations productivity.

“To be named a ‘Best Practices’ agency for the fourth year running is an honor we don’t take lightly,” said David S. Boyce, president and CEO of Tompkins Insurance. “It proves, for us, that our mission to offer local, personalized and independent services for clients in communities within Western New York, Central New York and Southeastern Pennsylvania is working. And we aim to continue serving businesses within these communities at a high level for years to come.”

This recognition comes on the heels of Tompkins Insurance being ranked again this Fall among the Top 100 commercial insurance agencies in the U.S., by both Business Insurance and Insurance Journal.