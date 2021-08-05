Tompkins Insurance wins 'Best Insurance Company' Award

Press release:

Tompkins Insurance Agencies is pleased to announce that it has received a 2021 Rochester Business Journal Reader Rankings Award for “Best Insurance Company.”

The Reader Rankings Awards are a reader-driven contest to identify favorite companies and organizations in dozens of categories through a two-step nomination and voting process. This year, there were 16,000 total nominations and about 44,000 total votes throughout the contest.

Tompkins Insurance has also been consistently ranked among the Top 3 commercial insurance brokers in the Rochester area by the Rochester Business Journal, as well as ranked among the Top 100 commercial insurance agencies and the Top 50 personal insurance agencies in the country (according to Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines’ national rankings).