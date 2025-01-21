Tops Friendly Markets launches annual Check Out Hunger campaign to support local food banks

Press Release:

Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer serving New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont, is proud to launch this year’s Check Out Hunger campaign. The initiative will take place in all Tops stores from Sunday, January 19, through Saturday, February 8.

Since its inception in 2004, Tops’ annual Check Out Hunger campaign has raised nearly $6.5 million dollars for participating food banks, making a significant impact in the fight against food insecurity.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, among households with children, 17.9% (6.5 million households) experienced food insecurity in 2023. Additionally, 5.1% of all U.S. households (6.8 million households) faced exceptionally low food security, where normal eating patterns were disrupted due to limited resources. These statistics highlight a concerning trend in food insecurity across the nation.

By participating in the Check Out Hunger campaign, community members can help make a difference. Simply tell your cashier at Tops that you’d like to support the campaign, and you can contribute $2, $3, or $5 to help provide food for local food banks.

“Eradicating hunger and supporting our neighbors in need is central to Tops’ mission,” said Ron Ferri, President, Tops Friendly Markets. “We are proud to stand behind this effort year after year.”

The following food banks will benefit from this year’s Check Out Hunger campaign:

FeedMore WNY

Food Bank of Central NY

Foodlink of Rochester

Food Bank of the Southern Tier

Food Bank of the Hudson Valley

Food Bank of NW PA

Food Bank of Central PA

Food Bank of NE NY

Food Bank of Vermont

For more information about Tops Friendly Markets and its charitable initiatives, visit www.topsmarkets.com/Community/Living_Here_Giving_Here.