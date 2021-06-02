Tops Markets award two scholarships in Genesee County

Press release:

Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in Upstate New York, Vermont, and Northern Pennsylvania, announced today that it has awarded $267,350 dollars to 238 Tops first-year and matriculated college associates, associate dependents, and associate grandchildren for the 2021-2022 academic year.

In Genesee County, Mary Caprio, of Oakfield, and Margaret Demare, of Batavia, were both awarded scholarships for $1,150 each.

Since the start of the scholarship program in 1989, Tops has awarded $21,700,000 dollars to more than 22,000 recipients.

“Each year, we are pleased to work with our Union partners to award Tops associates, their dependents and their grandchildren with college scholarships” said Frank Curci, president and CEO of Tops Markets. “We proudly support all associates and associates’ family members who choose to further their education by providing funding toward all four years of their educational journey.”

All Tops associates, union and nonunion, their dependents and grandchildren are eligible to apply for scholarship awards ranging from $1,000 to $1,500 annually over the course of four academic years.

Through partnership with the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local One, Tops Markets makes an annual contribution to the UFCW health care fund. The funds are then disbursed by the Union to Tops Markets part-time and full-time union associates. Part time and full time associates who are not UFCW Local One members, their dependents and their grandchildren are eligible to apply for scholarships through the Tops Scholarship Program.

Applicants to both the UFCW health care fund and the Tops Scholarship Program must meet certain scholastic and work performance criteria in order to be considered eligible for an award.