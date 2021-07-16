Tops now offers SNAP-eligible customers ease of using EBT card online with Instacart

Press release:

Tops Friendly Markets is pleased to now offer Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) eligible customers the ease of shopping online with Instacart.

SNAP shoppers can now pay for their same-day pickup or delivery orders with their EBT card while shopping online at Tops that partner with Instacart in New York State.

Tops offers Instacart services at 126 convenient New York locations.

“Tops Friendly Marketsis excited to pilot these services in our largest market of Instacart stores,” said Jill Sirica, manager, digital marketing for Tops.

“At the core of Tops mission is combating food insecurity and this will help bridge that gap of helping families gain accessibility to healthy and affordable food, something we have strived for since we began our partnership with Instacart. We are truly excited to see it come to fruition.”

David Healy, who is in charge of retail partnerships at Instacart, said “Providing people access to the food they love is at the core of Instacart’s mission. We’re proud to partner with Tops Friendly Markets to provide more families with a convenient and accessible way to get their fresh food and pantry staples.

"Expanding EBT SNAP to reach same-day online grocery delivery and pickup is important to help people access the food they need, and we look forward to expanding this payment integration to even more retailers ...”

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal program that provides assistance for low- and no-income U.S. residents to purchase food. SNAP benefits are processed through the Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) debit card system.

By associating your EBT card to your Instacart account (either website or mobile app), you confirm that your card information is current and valid. To successfully use your EBT card at a Tops location online, a credit or debit card must be linked to your Instacart account to cover non-food fees, such as bottle deposits in some states, taxes, delivery tips, and any other non-EBT SNAP-eligible items that you may want to purchaseper federal SNAP guidelines.

Customers can then enter their zip code to determine if they are near a participating Tops, and begin shopping and selecting items from Tops’ EBT-eligible products. Once items are added to their cart, customers will be able to select how much of their benefits they would like to allocate to the order. Orders for delivery and pickup can be placed by customers for receipt in as fast as an hour or scheduled several days in advance.

To help subsidize costs for EBT SNAP participants, Instacart will waive delivery or pickup fees through Sept. 16 on up to the first three EBT SNAP orders for each customer with a valid EBT card associated with their Instacart account. For more information about EBT SNAP on Instacart, visit www.instacart.com/ebt-snap.