Tops to participate in annual Food for Families Campaign

As we enter into the giving season, now more than ever our fellow neighbors are in need of your help. According to the US Department of Agriculture over 38 million people, including over 11 million children, experienced food insecurity in 2020 with no signs of that number decreasing. And it hasn’t slowed down. As a matter of fact, many of the participating food banks that will benefit from this program have indicated that the need is up more than 40%.

That is why Tops Friendly Markets is proud to once again host its annual Food for Families Campaign, now in its 15th year, with a goal to provide more than 2.5 million meals for our neighbors in need. As Tops launches its Food for Families campaign November 14 - December 24, 2021, we ask that you consider making a donation the next time you shop in-store or online.

Tops Food for Families campaign is synonymous with The Little Brown Bag of Hope. Customers can easily purchase a Little Brown Bag of Hope paper icon at the register anytime they shop. At the register, customers will be asked if they want to support the campaign by buying a $5, $10, and/or $20 bag for someone in need in our community or to round up their change. Little Brown Bags which are filled with nutritious items that will help families extend their meal planning, can also be purchased at any self-scan register as well.

Virtual Little Brown Bags of Hope will also be available for purchase online by simply visiting https://www.topsmarkets.com/LittleBrownBags so no matter what the weather, a donation can be made right from their phone, tablet, or desktop. Here customers can select what food bank they wish their donation to benefit.