Town and Village of Bergen to receive Economic Development Partner of the Year award at GCEDC annual meeting

Press Release:

The Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) has announced that the Town and Village of Bergen will receive its Economic Development Partner of the Year awards at the GCEDC’s annual meeting at Batavia Downs on Friday, April 25.

“In the past year, we have celebrated tens of millions of dollars of investment at the Apple Tree Acres Business Park, including the expansions of Oxbo, Liberty Pumps, AppleTree Acres, LLC, and Craft Cannery and funding from Empire State Development to support infrastructure upgrades for shovel-ready acres,” said GCEDC President and CEO Mark Masse. “The town and village of Bergen exemplify what a successful public and private sector collaboration looks like.”

Bergen Town Supervisor Ernest Haywood and Village Mayor Joseph Chimino will accept the awards.

“Working with Mark Masse and the leadership at the GCEDC, we have been able to provide the necessary infrastructure and investment that create family sustaining careers and a friendly business climate where companies can grow and create prosperity for our community,” said Bergen Town Supervisor Ernest Haywood.

“Economic development partnerships occur through collaboration, finding the best fit that benefit both our residents and businesses,” added Village Mayor Joseph Chimino. “We are honored to have this recognition bestowed upon our community.”

Registration for the GCEDC annual meeting is open through Wednesday, April 16. For more information visit the event’s website or contact the GCEDC at gcedc@gcedc.com.