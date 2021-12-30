Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

December 30, 2021 - 12:01pm

Town of Bethany announces funding for water district

posted by Press Release in Bethany, news, infrastructure, water.

Press release from Carl Hyde, Jr, Bethany Town Supervisor:

The NY State Comptroller has given his consent to the Bethany Water District # 5, which is a $ 16,680,000 project funded by USDA thru Rural Development. The Town of Bethany will proceed with David DiMatteo the Towns attorney and Clark - Patterson Lee the Towns engineering firm to move this project to reality.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

December 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button