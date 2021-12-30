December 30, 2021 - 12:01pm
Town of Bethany announces funding for water district
posted by Press Release in Bethany, news, infrastructure, water.
Press release from Carl Hyde, Jr, Bethany Town Supervisor:
The NY State Comptroller has given his consent to the Bethany Water District # 5, which is a $ 16,680,000 project funded by USDA thru Rural Development. The Town of Bethany will proceed with David DiMatteo the Towns attorney and Clark - Patterson Lee the Towns engineering firm to move this project to reality.
Recent comments