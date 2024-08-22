Traffic delays expected in the city for milling operations beginning Tuesday

Press Release:

All motorists please be aware the following streets (listed in no particular order) will experience traffic delays beginning Tuesday, August 27 through Thursday, August 29 between the hours of 6 a.m. – 4 p.m. for milling operations:

Dellinger Avenue

Douglas Street

Evans Street

Jackson Avenue

Jefferson Avenue

Kibbe Avenue

Oakland Avenue

Osterhout Avenue

Porter Avenue

Thomas Avenue

Williams Street

While work is being performed in these areas, local traffic will be permitted to and from their residence/property but should plan accordingly for delays.

All residents/businesses within the work area are asked not to park on the roadway during the operation. All motorists that regularly use these streets are asked to seek alternate routes while the delays are in place.

Resurfacing of these streets is scheduled to begin the week of September 9 and will be confirmed with a future press release.

Contact the Bureau of Maintenance at 585-345-6400 opt. 1 if you have any questions or concerns. Thank you for your cooperation.