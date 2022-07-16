Traffic delays possible while city street lamps replaced with LED lights

Press release:

Power and Construction Group crews are scheduled to begin work on the night of July 18, 2022 for the NYPA-City of Batavia LED Street Light Project.

The tentative schedule is as follows:

Monday & Tuesday – start/finish Main Street and then start Oak Street.

Tuesday & Wednesday – finish Oak Street and then start Ellicott Street/Route 63.

Wednesday through Friday - finish Ellicott Street/Route 63 and all other cobra head street light locations.

Traffic delays should be expected; however, no street closures are anticipated at this time.

We apologize for any inconvenience and thank the public for their patience.