July 16, 2022 - 10:24pm
Traffic delays possible while city street lamps replaced with LED lights
posted by Press Release in LED Street Lights, infrastructure, batavia, news.
Press release:
Power and Construction Group crews are scheduled to begin work on the night of July 18, 2022 for the NYPA-City of Batavia LED Street Light Project.
The tentative schedule is as follows:
- Monday & Tuesday – start/finish Main Street and then start Oak Street.
- Tuesday & Wednesday – finish Oak Street and then start Ellicott Street/Route 63.
- Wednesday through Friday - finish Ellicott Street/Route 63 and all other cobra head street light locations.
Traffic delays should be expected; however, no street closures are anticipated at this time.
We apologize for any inconvenience and thank the public for their patience.
Recent comments