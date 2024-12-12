Travel advisory issued for southern Genesee County

Press release:

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a travel advisory for areas south of Route 5 in Genesee County, effective until further notice.

Sheriff Sheron encourages residents, “For your safety and the safety of first responders and highway snow removal personnel, please stay off the roads until conditions improve.”

Motorists are encouraged to avoid all unnecessary travel due to heavy snowfall, blowing and drifting snow that is causing poor visibility and poor road conditions. These conditions will undoubtedly create treacherous travel for all motorists.

During a travel advisory roads are not closed, however, no unnecessary travel is advised. A trip that could wait should not be made until the advisory is lifted. The Genesee County Sheriff's Office does not determine the necessity for any individual to report to work.