Two Batavia events in August to support caregivers for those with Alzheimer's disease

Press Release

BUFFALO, N.Y. (August 10, 2022) — The Western New York Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will hold two free events at the Genesee County Office for the Aging in Batavia for people caring for loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or other dementia.

On Tuesday, August 23, there will be a free educational program, “Managing Money: A Caregiver’s Guide to Finances,” held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. at the Genesee County Office for the Aging at 2 Bank Street in Batavia. The program will feature tips for managing someone else’s finances, how to prepare for future care costs and the benefits of early planning. Participants are asked to register at tinyurl.com/BataviaMM.

On Thursday, August 25, there will be a Caregiver Resource Fair, also at the Office of the Aging, from 2 to 4 p.m. The Caregiver Resource Fair will offer information about the free community resources available to people living with dementia and their caregivers, such as support groups, educational programs and care consultations. Residents may attend anytime between 2 and 4 p.m.; free on-site respite for loved ones will be available. Registration is not required but recommended at bit.ly/CAREGIVERFAIR.

These free programs are supported in part by grants from the U.S. Administration for Community Living - Department of Health and Human Services and the New York State Department of Health, respectively.

To learn more about Alzheimer’s disease or other dementias, call the 24/7 Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at 800.272.3900 or visit alz.org.