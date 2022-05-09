Two BPD officers complete crisis intervention training

Press release:

Recently Officers Borchert and Tucker of the City of Batavia Police Department graduated from the intensive Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training held at the Monroe County Public Safety Training Facility.

Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training is the course of instruction associated with the CIT approach to responding to people with mental illness. The CIT training course requires an extensive 40-hour curriculum taught over five consecutive days.

The course emphasizes understanding of mental illness and incorporates the development of communication skills, practical experience, and role-playing. Officers are introduced to mental health professionals, consumers, and family members.

"City of Batavia Police Officers are dedicated to responding to those in crisis with compassion and understanding," stated Police Chief Shawn Heubusch, "Giving officers the tools and training they need to understand and communicate with those in crisis is key to positive outcomes and to the reduction of uses of force during these interactions."