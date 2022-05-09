Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

May 9, 2022 - 4:23pm

Two BPD officers complete crisis intervention training

posted by Press Release in crisis intervention, Batavia PD, batavia, news.

borchert_and_tucker_cit_0.jpg

Press release:

Recently Officers Borchert and Tucker of the City of Batavia Police Department graduated from the intensive Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training held at the Monroe County Public Safety Training Facility. 

Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training is the course of instruction associated with the CIT approach to responding to people with mental illness. The CIT training course requires an extensive 40-hour curriculum taught over five consecutive days.

The course emphasizes understanding of mental illness and incorporates the development of communication skills, practical experience, and role-playing. Officers are introduced to mental health professionals, consumers, and family members.

"City of Batavia Police Officers are dedicated to responding to those in crisis with compassion and understanding," stated Police Chief Shawn Heubusch, "Giving officers the tools and training they need to understand and communicate with those in crisis is key to positive outcomes and to the reduction of uses of force during these interactions."

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break