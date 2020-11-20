November 20, 2020 - 1:05pm
Two candidates for executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension give virtual public presentations Nov. 30
posted by Press Release in Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, business, agriculture.
Press release:
Cornell Cooperative Extension – Executive Director Candidate Public Presentations
The public is invited to virtual public presentations of the candidates for the position of Executive Director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County.
They will take place on Monday afternoon, Nov. 30:
- Jocelyn Sikorski -- 4 to 4:30 p.m.
- Julianna Frisch -- 4:45 to 5:15 p.m.
Please visit genesee.cce.cornell.edu for Zoom links.
Any questions can be directed to Yvonne Peck at (585) 343-3040, ext. 123, or email: [email protected]