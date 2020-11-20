Two candidates for executive director of Cornell Cooperative Extension give virtual public presentations Nov. 30

Press release:

Cornell Cooperative Extension – Executive Director Candidate Public Presentations

The public is invited to virtual public presentations of the candidates for the position of Executive Director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County.

They will take place on Monday afternoon, Nov. 30:

Jocelyn Sikorski -- 4 to 4:30 p.m.

-- 4 to 4:30 p.m. Julianna Frisch -- 4:45 to 5:15 p.m.

Please visit genesee.cce.cornell.edu for Zoom links.

Any questions can be directed to Yvonne Peck at (585) 343-3040, ext. 123, or email: [email protected]