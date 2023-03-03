Two internships open at Genesee County Park
Press release:
New York State’s First County Forest has an Environmental Education Assistant Internship and a Watershed Education Assistant Internship position open for May to August of 2023. Both positions are administered through the Student Conservation Association (SCA) and are located at the Genesee County Park & Forest in East Bethany, NY. Applicants must be a US citizen and at least eighteen years old with a high school diploma or GED. SCA interns earn $175/week and are eligible for an education award of $1,718 that may be used for student loans, tuition, classes or future college costs at upon completion of the internship. Both jobs require 40 hours/week for 14 weeks of service from May through August of 2023. Hours are 6 am to 5 pm Wednesday through Saturday. Flexibility is given to cover prescheduled programs outside of normal working hours within the 40-hour work week.
Interns develop, organize, plan and lead environmental education programs for audiences of all ages in a wide variety of settings under the guidance of park staff. Interns also coordinate the efforts of park volunteers.
Additional job duties include but are not limited to:
- Providing customer service to park visitors
- Planning volunteer and park events
- Writing articles for the parks seasonal newsletter
- Marketing for park events, programs and resources
- Providing training and orientation to new park volunteers
Additional benefits:
- CPR/First Aid/AED certification training provided
- Experience and on-the-job training in Environmental Education and Volunteer Coordinating
- Deeper knowledge of natural history and ecology
- Job duties include recreational volunteer outings
- Networking with professionals in Environmental Science and Education
The application deadline is March 17, 2023
Apply online at https://www.thesca.org/position/environmental-education-intern-western-ny- regional-candidate-only-po00735001/ for Environmental Education Assistant and https://www.thesca.org/position/environmental-education-intern-western-n... only-po00735053/ for Watershed Education Assistant. For additional information contact Shannon Lyaski, Conservation Education Program Coordinator at [email protected].
Recent comments