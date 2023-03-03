Local Matters

March 3, 2023 - 7:30am

Two internships open at Genesee County Park

posted by Press Release in Genesee County Park & Forest, news.

Press release:

New York State’s First County Forest has an Environmental Education Assistant Internship and a Watershed Education Assistant Internship position open for May to August of 2023. Both positions are administered through the Student Conservation Association (SCA) and are located at the Genesee County Park & Forest in East Bethany, NY. Applicants must be a US citizen and at least eighteen years old with a high school diploma or GED. SCA interns earn $175/week and are eligible for an education award of $1,718 that may be used for student loans, tuition, classes or future college costs at upon completion of the internship. Both jobs require 40 hours/week for 14 weeks of service from May through August of 2023. Hours are 6 am to 5 pm Wednesday through Saturday. Flexibility is given to cover prescheduled programs outside of normal working hours within the 40-hour work week.

Interns develop, organize, plan and lead environmental education programs for audiences of all ages in a wide variety of settings under the guidance of park staff. Interns also coordinate the efforts of park volunteers.

Additional job duties include but are not limited to:

  • Providing customer service to park visitors
  • Planning volunteer and park events
  • Writing articles for the parks seasonal newsletter
  • Marketing for park events, programs and resources
  • Providing training and orientation to new park volunteers

Additional benefits:

  • CPR/First Aid/AED certification training provided
  • Experience and on-the-job training in Environmental Education and Volunteer Coordinating
  • Deeper knowledge of natural history and ecology
  • Job duties include recreational volunteer outings
  • Networking with professionals in Environmental Science and Education

The application deadline is March 17, 2023

Apply online at https://www.thesca.org/position/environmental-education-intern-western-ny- regional-candidate-only-po00735001/ for Environmental Education Assistant and https://www.thesca.org/position/environmental-education-intern-western-n... only-po00735053/ for Watershed Education Assistant. For additional information contact Shannon Lyaski, Conservation Education Program Coordinator at [email protected]

