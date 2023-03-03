Two internships open at Genesee County Park

Press release:

New York State’s First County Forest has an Environmental Education Assistant Internship and a Watershed Education Assistant Internship position open for May to August of 2023. Both positions are administered through the Student Conservation Association (SCA) and are located at the Genesee County Park & Forest in East Bethany, NY. Applicants must be a US citizen and at least eighteen years old with a high school diploma or GED. SCA interns earn $175/week and are eligible for an education award of $1,718 that may be used for student loans, tuition, classes or future college costs at upon completion of the internship. Both jobs require 40 hours/week for 14 weeks of service from May through August of 2023. Hours are 6 am to 5 pm Wednesday through Saturday. Flexibility is given to cover prescheduled programs outside of normal working hours within the 40-hour work week.

Interns develop, organize, plan and lead environmental education programs for audiences of all ages in a wide variety of settings under the guidance of park staff. Interns also coordinate the efforts of park volunteers.

Additional job duties include but are not limited to:

Providing customer service to park visitors

Planning volunteer and park events

Writing articles for the parks seasonal newsletter

Marketing for park events, programs and resources

Providing training and orientation to new park volunteers

Additional benefits:

CPR/First Aid/AED certification training provided

Experience and on-the-job training in Environmental Education and Volunteer Coordinating

Deeper knowledge of natural history and ecology

Job duties include recreational volunteer outings

Networking with professionals in Environmental Science and Education

The application deadline is March 17, 2023

Apply online at https://www.thesca.org/position/environmental-education-intern-western-ny- regional-candidate-only-po00735001/ for Environmental Education Assistant and https://www.thesca.org/position/environmental-education-intern-western-n... only-po00735053/ for Watershed Education Assistant. For additional information contact Shannon Lyaski, Conservation Education Program Coordinator at [email protected].