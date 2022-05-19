Two new exhibits open at GO ART!

Press release:

Two new art shows have opened at GO ART! in Batavia

Upstairs in the Rotary Gallery, Karen Crittenden’s exhibit “Slices of Life” can be viewed until June 25, 2022. Karen's work includes photographs, paintings and mixed media pieces.

In the Bank of Castile Main Gallery, Richard Della Costa’s exhibit titled "Remnants, Remains and Memory” will be on display, also until June 25, 2022.

Richard is a retired media teacher and film/video producer currently living on the family farm in Kendall, NY. After Peace Corps service in India and Guatemala, he joined the Peace Corps staff in Washington, DC, where he worked as a public affairs officer and media producer. While living there he produced three independent 16mm films. They were, as best as could be described, collage films, avant-garde and expressionist in style. He has been making collage art and assemblage art, box constructions and sculpture since his return to this area in 1989. He finds that the use of found objects, junk and detritus lying around the farm in Kendall and in the woods around him, is very calming and always interesting. Since his retirement, he has had the time to devote to this work, have fun doing so, and visually reflect on the state of his life and the world around him.