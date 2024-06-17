UAlbany recognizes 4 local students for the Spring 2024 dean's list

Press Release:

The University at Albany is celebrating students for the Spring 2024 Dean's List.

The Dean's List at UAlbany recognizes the outstanding academic achievements of full-time undergraduate students.

To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.25 or higher in their first semester of study and a GPA of 3.50 or higher in subsequent semesters.

The following students have been named to the Dean's List for Spring 2024 at UAlbany: