UAlbany recognizes 4 local students for the Spring 2024 dean's list

Press Release:
The University at Albany is celebrating students for the Spring 2024 Dean's List.
The Dean's List at UAlbany recognizes the outstanding academic achievements of full-time undergraduate students.
To qualify for the Dean's List, students must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.25 or higher in their first semester of study and a GPA of 3.50 or higher in subsequent semesters.
The following students have been named to the Dean's List for Spring 2024 at UAlbany:
- Danica Porter of Basom
- Lauren Reimer of Batavia
- Avelin Tomidy of Batavia
- Tania Cortes Gutierrez of Pavilion