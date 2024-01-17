UConnectCare continues foundation scholarship program, deadline March 8

Press Release:

UConnectCare (formerly Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse) is continuing its Foundation Scholarship program for 2024.

Four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded, UConnectCare Chief Executive Officer John Bennett announced.

They are as follows:

One to a Genesee County high school student.

One to a Orleans County high school student.

One to an adult student pursuing a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

One to a technical/trade school student.

Bennett said that the scholarships, which will be awarded at the agency’s annual membership meeting in May, will go to individuals pursuing their education at an institution of higher learning in the fields of human services or social services.

“With a goal of improving community health, the board of directors of both UConnectCare and the UConnectCare Foundation are excited about the prospects of supporting those who are committed to the behavioral health field,” Bennett said. “Without question, agencies such as ours are always ready to hire educated, dedicated, and skilled employees.”

He noted that students enrolled in a Genesee or Orleans County school can apply for the scholarship even if their primary residence is in another county.

Applications are available on the UConnectCare website – www.uconnectcare.org – or can be obtained by contacting Diane Klos at Diane Klos at 585-815-1883 or dklos@unconnectcare.org. Completed applications must be received via email or postmarked by March 8.

Other pertinent scholarship information is as follows: