UConnectCare focuses in on Red Ribbon Week

Press release:

The “scene” is set for UConnectCare’s Prevention Department to “direct” local school and community projects during this month’s Red Ribbon Week, which is draping itself in the theme, “Life is a Movie, Film Drug Free.”

Red Ribbon Week, the nation’s largest and longest-running drug-use prevention campaign, will take place from Oct. 23-31. The observance has touched the lives of millions of people around the world since its inception nearly 40 years ago.

This year's theme, “Life is a Movie, Film Drug Free," encourages everyone to contribute to creating safe, healthy, and drug-free communities,” said Sheila Harding, UConnectCare assistant director of Prevention. “It highlights the significant impact that healthcare professionals, educators, parents, and others can have through their dedication and commitment.”

The campaign was started as a response to the 1985 murder of Drug Enforcement Agency Agent Enrique Camarena in Mexico by members of the Guadalajara drug cartel.

Angered by this terrible act, parents and youths in communities across the United States began wearing red ribbons as a symbol of their commitment to raise awareness of the killing and destruction caused by drugs.

Today, Red Ribbon Week, which is sponsored by the National Family Partnership, serves to educate youth and encourage participation in drug prevention activities.

UConnectCare Prevention educators reported that numerous schools in Genesee and Orleans counties have scheduled Red Ribbon Week activities. Furthermore, red ribbons are being placed in the City of Batavia and the cupola at the Old Courthouse will be lit up in red during that week.

“We invite you to celebrate not just this week, but to embrace healthy choices throughout the year and inspire those around you to do the same,” Harding said.

For more information about Red Ribbon Week and the substance use prevention efforts at UConnectCare, contact Harding at sharding@uconnectcare.org.