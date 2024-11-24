UConnectCare invites recovery community to ‘Friendsgiving’ and Santa Claus events

Melissa Vinyard and Kevin Green, employees at The Recovery Station, invite the recovery community to holiday events over the next two weeks.

Press release:

UConnectCare is looking to make the holiday season – starting with two “Friendsgiving” activities in Batavia next week – a special one for the recovery community in Genesee and Orleans counties.

The Recovery Station at 5256 Clinton St. Rd. and the agency’s childcare center at 14 Harvester Ave. will be hosting events from 2 to 5 p.m. on November 27 to give adults and children the opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving a day ahead of the actual holiday.

“Both of these events are designed to build a whole family of support by offering those in recovery the opportunity to meet new people and make new friends in a relaxed atmosphere,” said Melissa Vinyard, TRS coordinator. “Anyone who wants to attend is welcome.”

Vinyard said free food and refreshments will be available, with the menu featuring chicken wing dip, meatballs, taco dip, spinach dip, banana pudding, and an assortment of pies.

Jessica Budzinack, UConnectCare’s coordinator of Outreach and Family Support Program, said adults with children can drop off the kids at the childcare house on Harvester Avenue if they wish to attend the adult gathering at TRS.

“We’re calling it ‘Friendsgiving for Kiddos’ at the childcare center and it is open to all children of our clients in Genesee and Orleans, even if parents will not be attending at The Recovery Station,” she said.

Budzinack said children attending will make placemats for their Thanksgiving dinner, be treated to “candy salad and real food, too” and sing and dance along with singer/musician Bart Dentino, a UConnectCare employee.

“Each child will receive a school vacation care package containing snacks, drinks and a surprise to enjoy with their parents,” she added.

The childcare session will be supervised by Elizabeth Wilson, Parent & Family Relationship peer coach, along with staffers Kallie Totten and Tonya Arnold.

A NIGHT WITH SANTA & MRS. CLAUS

On December 4, TRS will be hosting “A Night with Santa & Mrs. Claus” from 5 to 8 p.m.

Attendees can choose to have their picture taken with the Christmas “royal couple” at no charge and will be offered the chance to craft a unique frame for the picture. Cookies and cocoa will be served and all children will receive a Christmas storybook as a gift.

Both the “Friendsgiving” at the childcare house and “A Night with Santa & Mrs. Claus” are partially funded by the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation, Budzinack said.

“We are grateful to the foundation for helping us to support parents and their children in recovery,” she said. “Throughout the year, we schedule different events where parents in recovery can get together with other parents in recovery and their children to do things that normally they wouldn’t be able to do on their own. This builds the recovery community for parents and the children.”

She said that UConnectCare staff helps participants build parenting skills and provides the resources that they need to parent effectively and to navigate through any legal issues.

“We also supply care packages to parents with food insecurities while their kids are in school and offer fun things they can do together as a family to strengthen family bonds,” she said.