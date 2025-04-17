UConnectCare, My Cut team up to provide haircuts

Press release:

“A Haircut Always Helps!”

Cassandra Hirsch, Jamie Torrence, and co-workers at UConnectCare on Saturday afternoon enlisted the support of three barbers from My Cut in Batavia to provide free haircuts.

Hirsch, a data evaluator who also works with the homeless population, looked on in appreciation as My Cut owner Zach Watts and fellow barbers Connor Hyde-Hamilton and Ray Williams donated three hours of their time to the cause.

“Many of the homeless don’t have access to services such as haircuts and can’t afford one so we wanted to make a way for them to get one,” Hirsch said. “We reached out to My Cut and they jumped right in.”

The Recovery Station staff also shuttled participants to the event – running a van back and forth from different locations at three separate times.

Hirsch said Iron Reps Gym, Southside Deli, Eden Café and Cinquino’s Pizza donated door prizes while individuals gave toys and cash. Clothing was donated as well.

“We’re so grateful to all those who helped out,” she said. “The next time we have this, we hope to have some hairdressers for the women.”

Watts said he sees owning a barber shop as something bigger than himself.

“Just being involved in a barber shop, in general, is being part of a community gathering place,” he said. “Sometimes, people can’t make it to you, so it’s important that you go out and make it to them.”

Watts started My Cut about 4 ½ years ago and has seen his customer base increase significantly. It received the Downtown Batavia Business Improvement District “Business of the Year” award in 2024.

He was quick to credit those who work at the shop.

“I’ve always said it’s the guys who have come in and joined me and are on this journey with me,” he said. “They’re the ones that make it work.”