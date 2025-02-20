UConnectCare promotes Hodgins to chief executive officer position

Press Release:

UConnectCare has promoted Kathy Hodgins of Medina, a 23-year-employee of the nonprofit substance use prevention, treatment and recovery agency, to chief executive officer.

Hodgins succeeds John Bennett, who resigned to become director of network development with Forward Leading IPA’s WeLinkCare social care network. Her first day in her new role was Feb. 8.

Hodgins has held several key positions with UConnectCare since starting as a chemical dependency counselor in 2002, most recently serving as chief clinical officer for the past five years. She also was the agency’s director of Treatment Services in Orleans County from 2012-18, assistant director of Treatment from 2009-12 and assistant director of Forensics and Satellite Services from 2006-09.

As chief executive officer, she will oversee a staff of that has expanded to about 150 employees and an annual budget that has grown to about $13 million.

“I am excited and thankful for the opportunity to contribute my expertise in collaboration, implementation of policy and procedures, and dedicated leadership to our organization,” Hodgins said. “My experience in all aspects of the agency has prepared me well to manage complex issues, ensuring that UConnectCare continues to operate smoothly and effectively in delivering outstanding patient care.”

Hodgins said she aspired to become the agency’s CEO someday and credited the mentorship of Bennett and David Markham, the previous executive director.

“I have been able to accomplish much in Orleans County when I was a director because John gave me the autonomy and he knew that I had the best interests of the agency at heart,” she said. “And I completed my master’s degree under Dave Markham, and I did my internship at his marriage and family practice. I have been privileged to work with such patient-focused individuals.”

Hodgins received her master’s degree in social work from the University of Buffalo after earning a bachelor’s degree in social work from Brockport State College and an associate’s degree in human services from Genesee Community College.

A licensed social worker and credentialed alcohol and substance abuse counselor, Hodgins also is an adjunct instructor at Genesee Community College, where she implements lesson plans on the use, misuse and abuse of drugs and alcohol, and supports the Royal Employer Assistance Program as a counselor.

Her civic involvement includes Leadership Genesee, Leadership Orleans, Genesee Community College Human Services Advisory Board, Orleans Recovery Hope Begins Here and WNY Chemical Dependency Consortium.

Hodgins said her leadership style is one that allows directors the freedom to try new things and work across departments and other community agencies for the common good.

“I embrace collaboration, and I like change; I’m a change agent,” she said. “I’m proud of the way the agency has grown to be able to provide what we call a ‘continuum of care.’ People can come into UConnectCare and start with detoxification, they can go to inpatient, they can go to residential, outpatient. For such a small town, we provide a wide range of services.”

She said she is looking forward to the expected opening of a residence for women and children in Albion this spring and the integration of the main building’s waiting area on East Main Street in Batavia.

“We have a DOH (Department of Health) grant that we will use to combine the two waiting rooms (treatment and methadone) into one,” she said. “That definitely will help reduce the stigma.”

Hodgins called The Recovery Station (on Clinton Street Road) “a hidden gem” – a place where those in recovery can not only receive valuable services but also enjoy a drug- and alcohol-free social setting.

“Our goal is to utilize that site more and more,” she said, noting that she wished it could have been located in the city for easier access.

Hodgins and her husband of 42 years, Michael, have three grown children and seven grandchildren. Michael is currently on the list to receive a second heart transplant. The couple is awaiting word from the Cleveland Clinic.

“The same week that I found out I was hired as CEO, my husband was notified that he is on the list for the transplant,” she said. “That was cause for a dinner celebration at Bent’s Opera House (in Medina).”