UConnectCare recognizes employees with longevity awards

UConnectCare recognized 18 employees with longevity awards at its annual holiday luncheon on Tuesday at Terry Hills Restaurant in Batavia.

Among those honored was President/Chief Executive Officer John Bennett, who joined the nonprofit agency in 1999 after starting his professional career 14 years earlier as an adolescent and jail counselor.

In 2006, Bennett assumed the oversight of the Residential Services and in 2012, he was hired to be executive director and now serves as CEO.

In her introductory speech, Virginia Taylor, a former UConnectCare board president, cited Bennett’s passion and caring nature as hallmarks of his career.

“John’s passion for creating the full continuum of services so individuals don't have to leave their community has been the driving force behind all that he has accomplished,” she said. “We are extremely proud of the organization under John's leadership, and his commitment to our community is nothing short of exemplary.”

Bennett expressed his appreciation for all those who have dedicated their lives to helping others become sober and to live productive lives.

“As my career winds down – and some of your careers are just starting -- I just hope that we continue to have people coming into this work because it is so important,” he said.

“Most of the time we’re just planting seeds, and we just want to leave the door open for these people to come back. That’s the key to the work we do. It’s never to judge people or make people feel demeaned. If you’re kind to them -- if you love them -- they’ll come back to see you again.”

Other UConnectCare employees recognized for longevity:

25 years – Amy Klos, customer relations manager.

20 years – Leslie Pfalzer, Information Technology director.

15 years – Diane Hooper, Batavia clinic secretary.

10 years – Dana Joy, Albion clinic supervisor; Sheila Harding, assistant director of Prevention.

5 years – Jessica Budzinack; coordinator of Outreach & Family Support; Lisa Fitzak, secretary; Mike Pettinella; media specialist; Christen Foley, Prevention Resource Center project director; Keith Lyons, driver; Lucy Sweeney, counselor; Nick Volpe, The Recovery Station operations manager; Sue Gagne; outreach RN; Jake Nadolinski, residential cleaner; Cheyenne Richardson, residential counselor; Rachel Tebor, residential technician; Rob Shields, residential technician.