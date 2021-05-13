UMMC breaks ground on new radiology wing

Press release:

Phase one of a two-part modernization project to expand United Memorial Medical Center’s radiology department is underway. The nearly $8 million project will add 5,000 square feet to the department, nearly doubling its size, and feature new technology and equipment. The result will be enhanced imaging capabilities that improve the experience for patients, their families and staff.

“One of Rochester Regional Health’s main priorities has been to expand access to care in the Batavia community,” said Eric Bieber, MD, Rochester Regional Health CEO. “That started with the Lipson Cancer Institute and it doesn’t end with the new imaging center.”

When both phases of construction are complete, patients who need imaging services will benefit from:

New MRI Suite

New 10-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

New blood draw station

New dressing rooms

New, welcoming area and scheduling office

New cooling infrastructure supporting UMMC and its growth of services on the main campus

“The department is heading into the future with state-of-the-art technology created with patient comfort in mind and the ability to minimize scan times and improve image quality,” said Barry Rosenberg, MD, United Memorial Medical Center Chief of Radiology.

Philanthropy will be a major source of funding for this project that’s rooted in patient-first care.

“This expansion is a testament to both Rochester Regional and the community’s investment in local healthcare,” said Dan Ireland, President of United Memorial Medical Center. “This project is for you, the community, built by you, with your generous donations and support over the years.”

The first phase of the expansion is scheduled for competition halfway through 2022 and the entire project will be complete by 2024.