UMMC Wound Care Center celebrates 9 years of national recognition

Press Release:

Rochester Regional Health (RRH) is proud to announce that The Wound Care Center at United Memorial Medical Center (UMMC) has achieved clinical and operational recognition from Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

UMMC Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine Center earned the most prestigious Healogics’ award, the President’s Circle Designation, and was the only center in New York State to achieve this esteemed honor.

The Center also earned designation as a Center of Excellence and Center of Distinction for 2024. These national awards recognize Wound Care Centers that consistently demonstrate high performance in several key areas including patient satisfaction, wound healing rates and overall clinical outcomes. This recognition verifies that the wound care team at UMMC achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92 percent. This is the 9th year in a row UMMC has received the Center of Distinction recognition and the 2nd year as a Center of Excellence.

“We are incredibly proud of the team at United Memorial Medical Center Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine for once again being recognized by Healogics for their exceptional commitment to patient care,” said Daniel P. Ireland, EVP, Chief Nursing Executive and Patient Care Officer for Rochester Regional Health. “Earning these prestigious designations for nearly a decade reflects the unwavering dedication of our clinicians, nurses, and support staff to providing advanced, evidence-based wound care. Their work not only improves healing outcomes but truly transforms lives in our community.”

United Memorial Wound Care & Hyperbaric Medicine uses an interdisciplinary approach that includes specialized practitioners together with the latest advances in wound care management and technologies to assure quality outcomes. The team specializes in the treatment of chronic wounds including diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Many patients who find relief at UMMC Wound Care have been suffering after months or years of other treatments have been unsuccessful.

As a hospital-based outpatient service, the center uses the most up-to-date approaches to wound healing including use of hyperbaric oxygen therapy and remains current in the latest scientific advances in wound care.