March 7, 2021 - 12:11pm

Unattended propane heater cited as cause of garage fire Saturday

posted by Press Release in fire, batavia, news.

img_3585fire.jpg

Press release:

On Saturday, March 6 at 11:45 a.m. the City of Batavia Fire Department was dispatched to a garage fire at 344 W. Main St., Batavia. City Engine 11 and Ladder 15 arrived at 11:48 a.m. to find a 20’ x 20’ detached wood-frame garage engulfed in flames.

Two hose lines were deployed bringing the fire under control within 10 minutes.  

Destroyed along with the building was a 2014 Toyota Camry and several tools. Two nearby structures received minor damage from radiant heat. No firefighters or civilians were injured.

City of Batavia Fire Department investigators determined the cause of the fire to be accidental due to an unattended portable propane heater.  

The City of Batavia Police Department and Genesee County Emergency Dispatch assisted with the incident.

Captain Marty Hinz

Photo by Howard Owens.

