Unique and peaceful beauty of local landscapes exhibited at GC Park and Forest July 10 throgh Oct. 27
Take in the unique and peaceful beauty of our local landscapes with a free art exhibition at the Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center!
The All-Weather Gang, a group of local artists, is sharing an exhibit of 20 paintings at the park starting this summer on July 10th through Oct. 27th. Artists will be hosting the opening reception on Saturday July 10th from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Genesee County Park & Forest Interpretive Nature Center, located at 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany.
The collection of vistas will be displayed in the Discovery Zone. Art lovers and scenery lovers can visit the show during open interpretive center hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursdays – Saturdays and 12 to 4 p.m. Sundays. After Oct. 3rd, the center opens at noon on Saturdays.
Since the mid-1980s, every Saturday of the year is reserved to "paint the scenes that everyone looks at, but no one sees" for the All-Weather Gang. That leaves the suspicion that the invited group of painters is either immune to heat, cold, rain, snow, and insects or, perhaps, simply flirting with lunacy.
During a normal year, an outing begins with coffee and conversation at a local diner before setting out to find the scene. However, over the past year, a number of outings began by meeting at the Genesee County Park & Forest. This exhibition, "The All-Weather Gang Paints the Park," is the collective result of those pursuits.
On Facebook, find the All-Weather Gang here.
For more information visit the Park & Forest website, or contact Shannon Lyaski at: [email protected] or (585) 344-1122.
