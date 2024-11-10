United Way provides more than $41K to 21 Genesee County agencies

Press Release:

United Lakes of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes provided $41,075 to Genesee County nonprofits this quarter, the latest installment in United Way’s commitment to deliver $164,300 in 2024. The funding supports 21 agencies and 26 programs in the county.

“We are pleased to be able to support our dedicated nonprofit partners in Genesee County who are on the front lines in addressing a wide range of pressing community needs,” said Jaime Saunders, President & CEO of United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes. “This is an example of how United Way leverages the generosity of donors to deliver impact at scale.”

United Way is committed to supporting impactful and essential initiatives in Genesee County and across our region. Learn more about how you can make an impact in Genesee County by donating to United Way.

Here are the organizations in Genesee County that are receiving funding from United Way this year: