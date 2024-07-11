United Way teams up with Muckdogs for community baby shower at Dwyer Stadium

Press Release:

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes is partnering with the Batavia Muckdogs baseball team to promote United Way’s 2024 Community Impact Service Day: Community Baby Shower.

The baby shower drive will take place at Dwyer Stadium throughout the Muckdogs season from June until August. Attendees can drop off needed baby items in the United Way bin at Dwyer Stadium.

Items needed include, but are not limited to:

Diapers (preemie to size 7)

Baby sleep sacks

Baby wipes

Baby Board Books

Digital Thermometers

In addition to the items listed above, all donations of new baby items are gratefully accepted.

To learn about additional ways you can help support the baby shower, visit www.unitedwayrocflx.org/community-baby-shower. Contact events@unitedwayrocflx.org with any questions.