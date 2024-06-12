Upcoming summer walks and public programs announced at Genesee County Park

Press Release:

Come enjoy the summer season at the Genesee County Park and Forest! Join us this June, July, and August for a variety of walks, hikes, and environmental education programs.

Programs include:

Saturday, June 1, July 6, August 3 – Guided Dog Walks

Saturday, June 29 – WNY PRISM Volunteer Workday (Free)

Saturday, June 29 – Free Family Fishing Day at DeWitt Recreation Area (Free)

Friday, July 5 – New Moon Stargazing Walk

Saturday, July 6 – Diving Deep into Black Creek

Monday, July 15 through Friday, July 19 – Environmental Science Summer Camp ($95/camper)

Saturday, August 3 – Music in the Park at DeWitt Recreation Area (Free)

Saturday, August 10 – Kayaking at DeWitt Recreation Area ($25/person with kayak rental)

Saturday, August 17 – Painting in the Park at DeWitt Recreation Area (Free)

Walks are led by a guide who takes you through forest, meadow, and wetland habitats. Each will explore a different topic. Walks are approximately 1 - 2 miles long over easy terrain and all are family friendly.

Cost is $5 per person, and $10 per family unless otherwise noted. Please pre-register to receive the exact meeting location and other details! Please pre-register by visiting https://bit.ly/GenCoParkRegistration or by calling 585-344-1122.

Environmental Science Summer Camp information can be found at http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/parks. Register your 7th - 10th-grade student by July 8 for a week-long adventure exploring the environment and environmental science careers at the Genesee County Park!

For more information visit our website at http://www.co.genesee.ny.us/departments/parks/, or contact Claudia Nusstein at Claudia.Nusstein@geneseeny.gov or (585) 344-1122.