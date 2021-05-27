May 27, 2021 - 12:13pm
Updates on road work the next few weeks in Genesee County
news, byron, bergen, Pavilion.
From Laura A. Wadhams, P.E., assistant county engineer:
Here are updates for construction and road work that will be happening in Genesee County in the next few weeks.
- The Tower Hill Road Bridge west of Searls Road in Byron will be closing June 1 for a bridge replacement project. This project is expected to take three and a half months. The road will not be passable to regular traffic or emergency vehicles.
- The County Highway Department will be doing work on June 1st and June 2nd on Swamp Road in Bergen between West Sweden Road and the Village line. The road will be closed during the day and reopened at night.
- On June 3nd and 4th the Highway Department will be doing work on Cook Road in Pavilion between Route 63 and Route 20. The road will be closed during the day and reopened at night.
