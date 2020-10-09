Value of electronic record sharing among caregivers underscored by COVID-19

Press release:

The COVID-19 pandemic is shining a spotlight on the value of more complete medical records in assessing and assisting people who need care to become and remain healthy. Now, 300 regional Community Based Organization (CBOs) sites have connected to Rochester RHIO.

For the first time, social services and behavioral health organizations have a more complete picture of health records, including recent hospitalizations, laboratory tests and imaging, and medications administered. The same holds true for long-term care facilities, who can contribute details about residents that can speed and improve treatment should they fall ill.

Even select non-HIPAA organizations utilize RHIO DIRECT messaging service, which enables secure point to point electronic communication between caregivers. During no other time in history has a holistic collection of health information been as vital to quality care as it is today.

CBOs work to improve the lives of residents in their geographic location, delivering services that address social determinants of health, including education, transportation, socioeconomic factors, employment status and access to healthy food and activities. With this collaboration, secure data sharing is building a more complete medical record for communities and the 1.5 million residents across the RHIO’s 14-county region.

“We work to assure that all our population can lead healthy lives,” said Jill Eisenstein, CEO and president of Rochester RHIO. “Community Based Organizations interact with people in their everyday lives, and work to address the economic, educational and social factors that have a direct bearing on their health and well-being.

"By working in coordination with clinical providers, CBOs will be better equipped to provide their services, especially during our current public health emergency.”

CBOs connect to the RHIO Contribute service to achieve bi-directional exchange, meaning they can transmit and receive data that helps caregivers make better decisions and provide better guidance. In turn, other health organizations such as hospitals and specialists who also have permission to access the data can use it to help their assessments and recommendations.

Learn more by contacting Rochester RHIO at 877-865-7446 or [email protected].

The following community participants are located in Genesee County.

ARC of Genesee, Orleans (NYSARC)

Genesee County Office of the Aging

Genesee County Mental Health

Genesee County Public Health

Mental Health Association of Genesee and Orleans Counties

Lake Plains Community Care Network (Batavia)

Le Roy Volunteer Ambulance Service

UMMC Healthy Living Programs (Batavia)

Western NY Independent Living (Batavia)

The full participant map is available here.