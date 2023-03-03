Vendor space available at 2023 Home Show in April

Press release:

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce is calling for vendors to participate in our 2023 Home Show on April 14,15,16, 2023. Seeking a variety of vendors: Home Improvement, Realty, Lawn Equipment, Farm Equipment, Windows and Doors Gutters and Siding, Entertainment, Home Goods, etc.

The Home Show will be held at the David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena, 22 Evans Street, Batavia. This 8th Annual event brings together 2,500 people over the course of three days.

Interested vendors will need to return the application and booth fees by March 10th to be included in advertisements. Applications can be downloaded from the Chamber's website at https://geneseeny.com/home-show/ and are available at the Chamber's office, 8276 Park Road. Space is limited and on a first-come basis.