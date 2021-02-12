Visitation begins Tuesday at UMMC in Batavia, restrictions apply

Press release:

Rochester Regional Health and the University of Rochester Medical Center announced plans to resume restricted hospital visitation. Rochester Regional Health will begin visitation on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at its five hospitals while URMC will start visitation the day before.

Visiting Hours

Rochester General Hospital: Daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 4 to 7 p.m.

Unity Hospital: Daily from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., and 4 to 7 p.m.

Clifton Springs Hospital: Daily from 1 to 5 p.m.

Newark-Wayne Community Hospital: Monday – Friday from 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

United Memorial Medical Center: Daily 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 3 to 6 p.m.

Visitation Guidelines

Patients may designate two visitors throughout the patient’s stay;