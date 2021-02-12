February 12, 2021 - 4:30pm
Visitation begins Tuesday at UMMC in Batavia, restrictions apply
Press release:
Rochester Regional Health and the University of Rochester Medical Center announced plans to resume restricted hospital visitation. Rochester Regional Health will begin visitation on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at its five hospitals while URMC will start visitation the day before.
Visiting Hours
- Rochester General Hospital: Daily from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 4 to 7 p.m.
- Unity Hospital: Daily from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., and 4 to 7 p.m.
- Clifton Springs Hospital: Daily from 1 to 5 p.m.
- Newark-Wayne Community Hospital: Monday – Friday from 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- United Memorial Medical Center: Daily 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 3 to 6 p.m.
Visitation Guidelines
Patients may designate two visitors throughout the patient’s stay;
- Only ONE visitor is allowed at a time at the bedside for no more than four hours daily.
- Visitors must be 19 years of age or older.
- *No visitors will be permitted for:
- Emergency Department patients
- COVID-19 positive patients
- Patients awaiting COVID-19 test results
- Cancer patient infusion centers
- Inpatient behavioral health (chemical dependency and mental health)
- In addition to a designated visitor, the following groups may designate a support person who is not restricted by visitation hours.
- Pediatric patients: One support person may be present on-site at a time in the emergency room or during hospitalization. For pediatric patients, especially with prolonged hospitalizations, the patient or family/caregiver may designate two support people; but only one support person may be present at a time.
- Labor & Delivery: May have one support person and a doula to be present at the bedside upon admission, throughout labor, delivery, and the postpartum period including recovery until discharge to home.
- Once delivery has occurred, an additional visitor may be designated by the patient and must comply with the visitor policy outlined above.
- Patients with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities (I/DD), and cognitive impairments including dementia: One support person may be present on-site at a time in the emergency room or during hospitalization. The patient or family/caregiver may designate two support people, but only one support person may be present at a time.
- End-of-Life Situations: The patient and/or family/caregiver may designate two visitors at a time at the bedside as long as social distancing is maintained. Minor age visitors must be accompanied by an adult. Clergy members visiting at end of life are counted as one of the two visitors at the bedside. End-of-life determinations are made in coordination with the patient, family/legal guardian, and treatment team. Visitation for end-of-life situations is not restricted by COVID-19 status or hours. All infection control guidelines and instructions must be followed.
