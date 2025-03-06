Volunteer registration opens for United Way’s 2025 Day of Caring on May 15

Press Release:

Volunteer registration is now open for United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes’ Day of Caring. Day of Caring will take place on May 15 and is the largest community-wide volunteer event in our region, serving Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, and Wyoming counties.

Day of Caring mobilizes thousands of volunteers in a single day to complete projects for nonprofit agencies. These projects range from gardening and yardwork to painting and organizing. In 2024, over 6,300 volunteers representing 250 workplaces completed 450 projects for 200 nonprofit agencies.

Day of Caring uses United Way’s online platform, Volunteer United, to connect volunteers to their choice project. Volunteers can filter through hundreds of projects by location, interest, family friendliness, accessibility, and more.

Volunteers are encouraged to register by May 8. Nonprofits can also still register their projects by May 1. To learn more and register, visit unitedwayrocflx.org/day-of-caring.

This year’s Day of Caring is sponsored by Constellation Brands.