Volunteers completed 26 projects for United Way Day of Caring 2021

Photos by Jim Burns and press release:

The United Way of Genesee County and the Day of Caring Committee would like to thank all volunteers who participated in completing 26 projects throughout Genesee County on May 19th for the Annual Day of Caring.

Projects included planting a vegetable garden at Community Action, staining the decks at the Arc residential homes, repairing bicycles for those in need with the Lions Club, and grooming the sensory trails at Purple Pony Therapeutic Equestrian Center; plus, many outdoor spring cleanup projects.

The Muckdogs have annually offered Dwyer Stadium as the host site for the energizing Day of Caring kick-off. Due to coronavirus restrictions this year, the kick-off could not happen. Therefore, the Day of Caring Committee created their own volunteer team and gave back to the Muckdogs by spending the entire day cleaning the stadium.

The Day of Caring this year was a huge success, because of the commitment of volunteers who register through their company, service group, agency or individually to participate in making an impact to the agencies, schools and churches in our community.

An enormous thank you to the following volunteer teams:

Team O-AT-KA Milk Products

Team Leadership Genesee

Team Northgate Church

Team Freed Maxick

Team GCASA

Team Cornell Cooperative Extension

Team Tompkins Bank of Castile and Insurance Agencies

Team Howard Hannah

Team Student Transportation

Team Remedy Staffing

Team PathStone

Team Lions Club

Team Batavia Rotary

Team Liberty Pumps

Team YWCA

Team UMMC Staff

Team UMMC Residents

Team Town of Batavia

Team US Gypsum Corp

Team Day of Caring Committee

An additional thank you to Arctic Refrigeration for supplying water and ice to all of our volunteers. And, to the agency project sites for feeding lunch to almost 175 hard-working participants.

The Day of Caring would not exist without all of these amazing folks.

For questions about the United Way of Genesee County, or how to make a donation, please contact Tammy Hathaway at (585) 343-8141.



