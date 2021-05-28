Volunteers completed 26 projects for United Way Day of Caring 2021
Photos by Jim Burns and press release:
The United Way of Genesee County and the Day of Caring Committee would like to thank all volunteers who participated in completing 26 projects throughout Genesee County on May 19th for the Annual Day of Caring.
Projects included planting a vegetable garden at Community Action, staining the decks at the Arc residential homes, repairing bicycles for those in need with the Lions Club, and grooming the sensory trails at Purple Pony Therapeutic Equestrian Center; plus, many outdoor spring cleanup projects.
The Muckdogs have annually offered Dwyer Stadium as the host site for the energizing Day of Caring kick-off. Due to coronavirus restrictions this year, the kick-off could not happen. Therefore, the Day of Caring Committee created their own volunteer team and gave back to the Muckdogs by spending the entire day cleaning the stadium.
The Day of Caring this year was a huge success, because of the commitment of volunteers who register through their company, service group, agency or individually to participate in making an impact to the agencies, schools and churches in our community.
An enormous thank you to the following volunteer teams:
- Team O-AT-KA Milk Products
- Team Leadership Genesee
- Team Northgate Church
- Team Freed Maxick
- Team GCASA
- Team Cornell Cooperative Extension
- Team Tompkins Bank of Castile and Insurance Agencies
- Team Howard Hannah
- Team Student Transportation
- Team Remedy Staffing
- Team PathStone
- Team Lions Club
- Team Batavia Rotary
- Team Liberty Pumps
- Team YWCA
- Team UMMC Staff
- Team UMMC Residents
- Team Town of Batavia
- Team US Gypsum Corp
- Team Day of Caring Committee
An additional thank you to Arctic Refrigeration for supplying water and ice to all of our volunteers. And, to the agency project sites for feeding lunch to almost 175 hard-working participants.
The Day of Caring would not exist without all of these amazing folks.
For questions about the United Way of Genesee County, or how to make a donation, please contact Tammy Hathaway at (585) 343-8141.
