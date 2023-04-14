Volunteers needed for Day of Caring in May

Press Release:

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes’ Day of Caring is quickly approaching on May 11. Day of Caring is the largest single day of volunteering in the region. Over 5,000 volunteers will be mobilized across six counties, including Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Wayne, and Wyoming.

Volunteers are matched with a local nonprofit agency. Examples of nonprofit volunteer needs include gardening, spring cleanup, and beautification projects. There are still hundreds of volunteer spots available and agencies to support! Sign up as an individual, or a team with friends, family, or colleagues using the contact information below for a fun-filled day of giving back to the community.

Looking to volunteer in Genesee County? Contact MarcAnthony Bucci at [email protected] or (585) 242-6449.