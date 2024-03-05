Volunteers needed individually or in teams to help agencies on United Way Day of Caring

Press Release:

United Way of Greater Rochester and the Finger Lakes is hosting its annual Day of Caring on May 23.

Day of Caring is the largest single day of volunteering in the region. Six counties, including Genesee, Ontario, Monroe, Livingston, Wayne, and Wyoming, will mobilize over 6,000 volunteers on May 23.

The dedicated committee of volunteers in Genesee County has helped to match agencies with volunteers for 15 years! Hundreds of volunteers in Genesee County will work together to meet the needs of dozens of local agencies and non-profits.

By participating in these engaging, hands-on projects, volunteers help create a brighter future for local communities and help those in need.

There are still volunteer spots available and agencies to support in Genesee County. Sign up as an individual or as a team with friends, family, or colleagues using the contact information below for a fun-filled day of giving back to the community.